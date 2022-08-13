3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $430,000

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained BETTER THAN NEW popular Dover ranch plan in one of the hottest new communities in the Lake Norman area! This pristine 3BR/2BA home has many upgrades on a premium lot. Bright, open floor plan! Kitchen w/granite countertops & island w/workstation sink opens to dining area with French doors leading to a covered patio and cozy great room w/stone fireplace/gas logs. Other features include flex room w/double glass doors, plantation blinds, sizable panty,laundry room, generously sized primary BR & primary BA w/double vanities, extensive moldings throughout, tankless water heater, inground irrigation,“smart home”package, finished 2 car garage,and much more! Upgrades include cabinets,backsplash, kitchen faucet,under cabinet lighting,bathroom sinks in primary BA, French doors,stone fireplace & upgraded fixtures.Wonderful community amenities! Award winning school district!!Just minutes to Lake Norman and 15 minutes from Charlotte!! This home is truly a MUST SEE!