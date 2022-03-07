New Phase Now Selling for those 55 and older. Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton at The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new homes thoughtfully designed and geared toward the active adult, offering low-maintenance living. This community is designed to be your private retreat while surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is also just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette, fitness center, a zero-entry pool, future walking trails, pickleball and bocce. This active living new community will offer a wide range of ranch floor plans with an optional 2nd floor to meet your needs. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many are seeking this new hidden gem. With the time youll save with your low-maintenance yard, you can pursue virtually any activity that comes to mind.
3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $438,993
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.