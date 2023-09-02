Location, Location, Location! This home provides easy access to Denver, Huntersville, Hickory, Lincolnton and Charlotte. These areas provide shops (Publix and Harris Teeter Shopping Centers) restaurants, medical offices, and schools. Welcome home to one of the areas premier 55 and older communities The Farm At Ingleside Road. This home offers an open concept floor plan with dining room , kitchen, and family room open to each other. The family room comes with a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a large granite counter space/bar. The primary suite on the main floor, and its closet provides direct access to the laundry room with a deep sink. Adding to the splendor of the downstairs is a second bedroom adjacent to a full bath, and flex room complete with French doors and a closet that may be used as a fourth bedroom or office. The upstairs boast a multi-purpose area another bedroom and full bath. This great floor plan offers the ultimate in flexible living and comfort.