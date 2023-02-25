Nestled on a private wooded lot, this home was built in 2019 as the personal home of custom home builder. Unique features & custom carpentry abound in this highly functional zero waste floor plan. The main floor Primary Suite has a locally reclaimed barnwood tray ceiling, luxurious bath with 2 huge closets, generous linen closet, walk thru shower & standalone soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen features pull out shelving, massive butcher block island, concrete countertops with brick backsplash, & walk-in pantry. Expansive back deck overlooks private forest with peaceful sitting & grilling area. Stairs from deck to backyard completed Feb 2023. Upstairs is an enormous bonus room with built-ins perfect for sleepovers. The unfinished basement is accessible from the rear exterior. A rear staircase from deck is being added. This home is a rare find in a highly desirable upscale community with quick commute to Charlotte, the airport, shopping & restaurants, with Lincoln County taxes & schools.