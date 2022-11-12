Beautiful, new construction home that includes a one-car garage. This home is located just minutes from all downtown Kannapolis has to offer. This includes attractions like cannonballs stadium, as well as popular shopping and dining venues. This one won't last long, come by and check it out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,495
