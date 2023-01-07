3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,500

Beautiful brand new home close to downtown Kannapolis. This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house features a covered front porch, LVP floor throughout, window blinds, large living room with ceiling fan, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, refrigerator included & walk-in pantry. This split bedroom plan has a lovely primary bedroom w/lg. walk-in closet, ceiling fan, on-suite bathroom w/granite counters and lg. shower. Laundry room w/drop zone that connects to the backyard. Two good sized secondary bedrooms w/nice closet space. The hall bathroom features granite counter tops and nice bathtub. Located close to downtown Kannapolis, shopping, food, entertainment and easy access to I-85, this is one house you don't want to miss. Tenant responsible for lawn/landscape maintenance & all utilities. No pets are allowed.