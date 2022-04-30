 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,510

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,510

Brand new home built in 2022 that has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1200 square feet of indoor living space! Also in a great location near Downtown Kannapolis!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular