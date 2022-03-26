Be the first to live it this charming 3/2 Home in Kannapolis. Home features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator is being delivered and installed prior to tenant moving in). Please take your shoes off when walking through the property. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside.Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. Deposit starting at $1650 (pending strength of application) and $350/pet deposit. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 non-refundable application fee. *PLEASE NOTE: THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG THE LISTING AND CONTACT OUR OFFICE IMMEDIATELY.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,650
