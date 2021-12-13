3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $144,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- highest and best offer by Sunday 12/11 @ 12pm. Property perfect for investors to flip or hold! New Water heater installed in 2016. After renovations this home will not disappoint, especially because it is nestled in a well established neighborhood with NO HOA! This is an estate sale & Property has been vacant for many years and current owners have not lived in the home in quite some time. There is an adjoining 0.08 lot (parcel Id- 5623-68-9329-0000) included in this sale.