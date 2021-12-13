3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $144,900

 Skip to main content
MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED- highest and best offer by Sunday 12/11 @ 12pm. Property perfect for investors to flip or hold! New Water heater installed in 2016. After renovations this home will not disappoint, especially because it is nestled in a well established neighborhood with NO HOA! This is an estate sale & Property has been vacant for many years and current owners have not lived in the home in quite some time. There is an adjoining 0.08 lot (parcel Id- 5623-68-9329-0000) included in this sale.

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

