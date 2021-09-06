3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $200,000

**MOVE-IN READY** close to the heart of downtown Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers baseball stadium, shops, restaurants, Bakers Creek Park, and Village Park are just a short walk or bike ride away. Large front porch welcomes you to this beauty with hardwood floors in the foyer, bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom (no carpet!). Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances (including refrigerator!). Bath updates include double vanity sink, light fixture and tile in the shower. All windows were recently replaced. This home is a MUST SEE!