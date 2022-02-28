 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $225,000

**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Great investment opportunity! Located in an excellent neighborhood with very little traffic on an oversized lot with a fully fenced-in yard. Close to Concord and Kannapolis. Updates: New Gutters 2021, New HVAC - 3.5 years, New Roof 3.5 Years. Heat and cooling source is Gas Pack (see disclosures). Hurry!

