3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $229,000

Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on corner lot not far from the Baseball Stadium/Restaurants/Shopping/Entertainment. Interior painted 2019. Kitchen/Dining: 2019 painted cabinets/laminate countertops, ceramic tile floor. Living Room/Bedrooms: 2019 Bamboo floors installed. Master has walk in closet. Windows/HVAC/Water Heater installed 2010. Both full baths with ceramic tile floors. Sunroom 144sq' was installed by previous owner and not permitted. Partial chain link fence in back yard and left side. Rocking chair front covered porch. Sold As-Is with NO repairs by seller. Seller is not aware of any issues. No current lease with tenant and they are ready to move out prior to closing. For questions or to view home call Wendy Measimer 704-467-6440.

