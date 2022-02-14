Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on corner lot not far from the Baseball Stadium/Restaurants/Shopping/Entertainment. Interior painted 2019. Kitchen/Dining: 2019 painted cabinets/laminate countertops, ceramic tile floor. Living Room/Bedrooms: 2019 Bamboo floors installed. Master has walk in closet. Windows/HVAC/Water Heater installed 2010. Both full baths with ceramic tile floors. Sunroom 144sq' was installed by previous owner and not permitted. Partial chain link fence in back yard and left side. Rocking chair front covered porch. Sold As-Is with NO repairs by seller. Seller is not aware of any issues. No current lease with tenant and they are ready to move out prior to closing. For questions or to view home call Wendy Measimer 704-467-6440.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $229,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Tuesday in a 4-1 vote approved an optional mask policy for all students and staff…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
As the clock ticked down to zero, the celebration was already well underway. Lake Norman senior Davis Wagner and a couple of his teammates ran…
- Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-led West Virginia Senate moved quickly Friday to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, declaring that it expired in 1979.
- Updated
A multi-million dollar renovation project that will turn the town’s skate park into a state-of-the-art skating facility is becoming a reality.
Lawrence Long's wardrobe, role as stay-at-home uncle have led to memes, hashtags.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education briefly discussed COVID and the current mask mandate at Monday’s Committee of the Whole mee…
- Updated
The teens were taken to a Christian revival at school, asked to give their lives over to Jesus and told those who did not follow the Bible would go to hell.