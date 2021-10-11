3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $229,900

Adorable remodeled 3 bedroom home in a great location. New in 2021, HVAC, ductwork, water heater, windows, counter tops, cabinets, light fixtures, sink faucets, tub, tile work, marble tops in bathroom, new door hardware, new front and back doors, waterproof laminate flooring, paint and stainless steel appliances. New roof in 2020. Previous updates were electrical, plumbing and insulation. Enjoy your 12 x 12 workshop with 220 amp power and concrete floor. Fenced back yard. Mature pecan tree brings lots of wonderful shade in your front yard. Septic tank was pumped in December 2020. Request has been submitted to Rowan Cty for the septic layout. Seller is family member of listing agent.