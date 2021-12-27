3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $234,900

 Skip to main content
This one won't last long. Enjoy the wonderful front porch just perfect for your rocking chairs. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home on approximately .35 acre lot. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. New front door. Spacious den area could also be used for a dining room or both. Office/playroom could be used for a 4th bedroom, however, it does not a closet. Enjoy grilling on the large back deck. Perfect for entertaining. One window in the bathroom was not replaced. New vapor barrier. Seller is in the process of making repairs from previous inspection.

