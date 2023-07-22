Quality built townhomes in the booming area of Kannapolis. The Orleans plan offers a full collection of features including outdoor space with covered porch, stainless steel appliances, granite counters on shaker style soft close cabinets, ceiling fans, ample storage, vaulted ceilings and more in your future dream home.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $249,900
