 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $250,000

A very clean and well maintained home with high ceilings and cozy comfort. The home has picture perfect backyard, great for entertaining. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. A short distance from I-85, shopping and downtown Kannapolis.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics