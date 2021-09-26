New Construction in Kannapolis, just steps from the greenway, Village Park, Kannapolis Library & . Only a few short blocks from NC Research Campus, Atrium Health Stadium -Home of the Cannon Ballers and the rest of the redevelopment of West Ave. This location CAN NOT be beat! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, large closet, dual vanity in owners suite. Enjoy morning coffee and evening drinks with friends on the back deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
- Updated
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek reelection next year to represent the town’s Ward 3.…
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Plans are moving forward to re-district the town’s four voting wards after 2020 U.S. Census results showed a 50 percent growth in Mooresville’…
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School in northern New York, was injured during a junior varsity game on Saturday. He died Tuesday.