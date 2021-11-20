 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $269,900

2 story new construction! The kitchen features custom built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms, and upstairs hall. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in Minutes from downtown kannapolis, restaurants & major highways.

