New construction! The kitchen features custom-built cabinets with Shaker doors, granite countertops in the kitchen & baths. Nice baseboards and trimmed-out windows. LVP Plank Vinyl flooring at Great Room, Dining, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, all baths; carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances inc. Dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range. Many upgrades for this price point, custom finishes. Ready to Move-in. Minutes from downtown Kannapolis & major highways.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…
“There are beaches which present some dangers ... whether that’s hurricanes, surfing fatalities, or shark attacks,” Travel Lens reported.
Here's a look at the 10 vehicles that are the most involved in fatal crashes in the United States
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
As part of Mooresville’s 150th birthday celebration, a special free showing of “Black Mooresville: The Untold Story” will premiere Feb. 11 at …