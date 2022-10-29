SELLER MOTIVATED.. SELLER OFFERING $10,000 TOWARD BUYER CLOSING COSTS OR TOWARD BUYER BUY DOWN INTEREST RATE. Brand New 3 bedroom/2 bath Ranch home that boasts approximately 1351 sqft of heated living area. Home features Open Floorplan w/ Spacious living room with luxury vinyl floor planks throughout opening to the kitchen where you will enjoy wood cabinets, granite countertops and center island, Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator to convey. Spacious Primary Bedroom w/ his and her closets, en suite featuring fiberglass shower base with a tile surround. Recessed Lighting throughout the house with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Nice size wood deck off back of house. Neighboring property fence encroaches small portion of this property. Existing outbuilding to be removed by seller prior to closing
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man is accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a home.
A Mooresville woman died in a crash Thursday on River Highway.
A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of qu…
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Lakeshore Middle outlasted previously-unbeaten West Iredell Middle (6-1) to win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Middle School Super Tuesday ch…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events recently announced that the “Our Town Stage” indoor concert series will kick-off this season with the Ve…
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.