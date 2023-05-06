Wait until you see this little hidden gem! Adorable Ranch with NO HOA boasting 3 spacious bedrooms and beautiful LVP flooring leading the way to an open design for a bright and welcoming feel, eat-in kitchen with granite and stainless appliances plus designated Laundry room with drop station. Home has split bedroom design for added privacy for the Primary with Large walk-in closet! Enjoy your time outdoors in private with large fenced backyard or relaxing and enjoying a beverage on the front porch. There is a storage building for your outdoor equipment too! All nestled on a quiet street easily accessible to I-85 and Downtown Kannapolis! It will go fast! 1 Year Home Warranty Included!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In he…
A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and …