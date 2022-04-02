 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

Brand new construction in Kannapolis !! This beautiful split-bedroom plan ranch home boasts 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring in the living areas. Perfect starter home or investment property. Book your appointment today before it slips away !!

