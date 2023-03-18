Completed new construction that is ready for you to move in! This home is on a large .4 acre lot on a very private street. Enjoy your privacy but also be near everything! Very nice upgrades like granite counter tops, open floor plan, and your new fridge is include. Parcel 56135136390000 is also include (at no value) with the sale of this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900
