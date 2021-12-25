 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $289,900

A must see with .52 acre lot with no HOA fees. Gorgeous new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Wonderful open concept. Enjoy your beautiful kitchen with island, tile backsplash and granite counter tops, shaker style cabinets with soft close feature, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Cathedral ceilings in dining, primary bedroom and great room. Spacious primary bedroom with double vanities in bathroom, granite counter tops and walk in closet. Separate laundry room is located off the kitchen. LVP in dining, kitchen and great room. Carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in laundry room and bathrooms. Recessed lighting in primary bedroom and kitchen. Concrete patio and concrete driveway. Close to down town revitalized downtown Kannapolis and I-85!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics