3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $295,000

We're certainly ending the year with a BANG with this one! BEAUTIFUL, well cared for, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is MOVE IN ready and waiting for you! This home boasts brand new carpet throughout upstairs, LVP flooring on the main level, and fresh paint throughout. You don't have to do anything but move in and enjoy life! This home is conveniently located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, I-85, and schools. Oh, and did I mention NO HOA!! Don't miss out on this one. Schedule your appointment today! **Seller prefers you remove your shoes for showings to protect the new owner's NEW carpet and flooring.** THANKS for your interest!