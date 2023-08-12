THIS IS IT!!! 3BR/2.5BTH in Kannapolis! A beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers, tile backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. Open kitchen, dining, and living area with lots of natural light. Brand new Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. The upper level has the primary suite has a luxurious bath with a tiled shower, granite counters, and attractive fixtures. Two additional bedrooms and/or home office. Concrete driveway with parking for 2 cars. Just minutes from the newly renovated Downtown Kannapolis, convenient to 29, 85, and 485. Showings will start Wednesday, August 16, 2023.