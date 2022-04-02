 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $305,000

Welcome home to your private oasis! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch with private fenced in yard sitting on .75 acres. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets. Entire home has been freshly painted. Open floorplan perfect for entertaining. No HOA. Enormous backyard with so many possibilities! New dishwasher & microwave in 2022.

