3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $309,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS. CALLING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY MONDAY, March 7th at 5pm. This is the home for you! So much has gone into this home to update and modernize it. If the updates on the inside aren't enough the backyard will seal the deal. The appliances are all 2020 with a big single basin sink in the kitchen. The fully fenced in backyard has a beautiful fire pit out in the woods. There is a power box located down by the pit as well. The bistro lights around the trees will remain. Crawlspace inspected yearly and is in great shape.

