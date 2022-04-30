 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $315,000

Multiple offers received and we are calling for highest and best by 9pm on Sunday May 1st at 9pm. Completed new construction home in a fantastic location with NO HOA! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, slow close cabinetry etc. This home is ready for you to move in.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular