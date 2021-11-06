 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $320,000

Like-new 2 story home in The Falls Subdivision. The main level features a two-story entry way, open living room, dinning area and kitchen.The kitchen features granite countertops, all-black appliances and luxury vinyl plank. The 2nd level features the laundry room 3 bedrooms including the owners suite. Nicely sized back deck. Just a few minutes to downtown Kannapolis, shops, and attractions.

