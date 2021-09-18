 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $325,000

Check out this elegant, extremely well maintained home located in a cul-de-sac with very little traffic. Minutes away from Atrium Health Ballpark, shops, and parks in Kannapolis and Afton Ridge. Large open floor plan with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring on main floor, tile in bathrooms and laundry areas carpet in living spaces on 2nd floor. Upper floor features split bedroom floor plan and 2nd living room which could also be a play room or office. Absolutely gorgeous home you MUST SEE!

