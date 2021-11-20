 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $328,000

You have got to see this brand new construction located on a quiet street in a well established neighborhood with no HOA! This floor plan offers an open concept with the kitchen overlooking the living room. In the kitchen, you will find tasteful granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas with plush carpet in the 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom has it's on bathroom with a double sink, granite top vanity as well as a walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have nice sized closets as well. A separate laundry room is located off the kitchen. Don't forget to take a look at the 2 car garage! A covered patio off the living room is perfect for entertaining. Come on out and get ready to be impressed!

