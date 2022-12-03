3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $329,900

NEW HOME in a great location! MAKE AN OFFER TODAY! 1,824 square foot under roof. $180 sq ft under roof. Seller will pay $4,000 OF BUYERS closing cost with an acceptable offer. Seller can help buy down your rate! Located in a great neighborhood 2 minutes from I85, this NEW home is ready for move in. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is complete with beautiful floors, vaulted ceilings, large closets and so much more. The kitchen features quarts countertops, farmhouse sink, garbage disposal, and new appliances. Relax on your large back deck and enjoy your spacious backyard. Home includes matching 12 by 16 storage building. The exterior features concrete porch, piped underground gutters, 2 outdoor spickets, flood lights, large concrete driveway, and additional landscaping. This home was built to comfort and well thought out! Come check it out today!