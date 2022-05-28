 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $330,000

Beautiful home in Kannapolis, close to I-85 and convenient to downtown Kannapolis. This home features an open floorplan, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths, upgraded light fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, front porch, back patio, and a two car garage. Call for a showing today, don't let this beauty get away!

