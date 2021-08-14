Why wait months for smaller, more expensive new construction when you can close in days on larger, like new property?! This coveted Lenox plan is over 2500’. Main floor boasts Study/Office as more of us & family members are learning/working from home. Perfect flex space too. Large Dining Rm & Butler Pantry. Gourmet Kitchen has everything needed from everyday meals to the extraordinary special meals. Abundance of upgraded cabinetry & granite counter space for storage and prep space. Island & SS appliances. Generous Great Rm for entertaining or those intimate family nights. Drop Area w/built in storage bench & coat hooks. Upstairs- sizable Bonus Rm that can be media room, upper family room, kid’s playroom, game room, etc. Laundry Rm. 3 spacious bdrms w/large closets; Owner’s Suite is huge just in case you have a king size bed and/or bedroom set. Luxury walk-in closet. Owner’s Bath has dual vanities, a 5’ shower & garden tub for relaxing body soaks. Covered front porch and 12x12 patio
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $340,000
