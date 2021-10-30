Welcome home! From the minute you pull up you will notice the bewutiful curb appeal with a welcoming front porch. This property features a great open floor plan. this home has a spacious family room, dining room, and large eat in kitchen. The inviting eat in kitchen has a tile backsplash and plenty of counter space and gorgeous cabinets. Upstairs you will find the Owners suite with owners bath that feature dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Home alsohas 2 car garage and beautiful front porch. Home is located right when you come into this beautiful neighborhood. Check out this property today.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.