 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000

Welcome home! From the minute you pull up you will notice the bewutiful curb appeal with a welcoming front porch. This property features a great open floor plan. this home has a spacious family room, dining room, and large eat in kitchen. The inviting eat in kitchen has a tile backsplash and plenty of counter space and gorgeous cabinets. Upstairs you will find the Owners suite with owners bath that feature dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Home alsohas 2 car garage and beautiful front porch. Home is located right when you come into this beautiful neighborhood. Check out this property today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics