New Construction....Bright open 3BD.,2.5Ba. No HOA! Lovely entrance invites you into an inviting open living area Neutral paint, no maintenance floors. Fabulous chef's kitchen w/island. Great white cabinetry w/granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Large Master, master bath accented by super tiled shower & upgraded fixtures. Do not miss the opportunity on new construction w/no HOA. Convenient to downtown Kannapolis
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $350,000
