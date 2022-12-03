Awesome New Construction Home Waiting for New Owners. Just Days Away from Completion. Features Include Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Soft Close Cabinets Throughout, Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher, Tile Backsplash, Vinyl Plank Flooring, Walk-In Tile Shower, Split Bedroom Plan, 2 Car Garage with Opener, Deck, Deep Wooded Lot, and Convenient Location. Just Minutes to Newly Renovated Downtown Kannpolis, Cannon Ballers Stadium, I-85, Shcools, and Shopping. Come Take a Look.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $353,900
