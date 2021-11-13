3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $360,000

Welcome to this beautiful ranch-style home tucked back in Kellswater Bridge. The bright, open living room and kitchen are the heart of the home. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, and light grey cabinetry that adds tons of character. This one-story floor plan has a lot to offer with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a large laundry room with access to the 2-car garage. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back patio with peaceful wooded views. The remainder of the builder warranty plus it being a energy-efficient smart home offers tons of savings to the new homeowner! Kellswater Bridge has wonderful resort style amenities including a pool, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, and more! Don’t forget to check out the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway with access to the trail just steps away from your front door!