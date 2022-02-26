3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $364,000

Meticulous and Pristine 3 bedroom 2.5 baths home. You will not find a better home. It looks barely lived in! The home features include neutral wall colors throughout. Granite counter tops, sufficient cabinetry, and laminate wood flooring in the kitchen. All the stainless appliances to remain including the washer and dryer. The master bathroom features a 5 foot shower and double sinks. This will not last long!