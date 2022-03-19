 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $369,870

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $369,870

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $369,870

3BD/2.5BTH In beautiful Kannapolis! Located on a dead end street in Azalea Estates! Perfect for entertaining, this floor plan features a Kitchen with Breakfast Bar overlooking the large Great Room and a Deck off the back! Whirlpool Appliances, Tile back splash, 7mm Sustainable Laminate in the Kitchen. Master Suite is complete with Dual Bowl Sink Vanity and Garden Tub! The backyard has a 6ft. privacy fence with 3 gates for maximum access and features a raised bed garden and planters,Brick Fire Pit and wonderful landscaping with a creek view. Very private back yard equipped with solar lights and motion lights. The finished garage is insulated above the non living space as well as mostly carpeted with garage approved carpet. Ring doorbell camera will convey! ***Home is owned by listing agent! ***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics