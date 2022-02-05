Recently built home in a very popular Kannapolis subdivision. Located in a very desirable Cabarrus County School district. The owners did many upgrades to the home. They include extra LED lighting throughout, crown molding throughout, upgraded wall oven/microwave and countertop gas stove, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The bathrooms have been upgraded with ceramic tile in both showers as well as a glass enclosure in the guest bath. upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Ring doorbell and home alarm system stay with the home, Smart garage door and porch and coach lights. Flood lights have also been added to the front and back of the house. Foam spray insulation in the house as well. Outside you have mature landscaping and an irrigation system.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $375,000
