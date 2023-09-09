This NEW CONSTRUCTION home is just minutes from the growing, revitalized downtown Kannapolis area and only a short 30 minute drive to Charlotte. The quality of craftsmanship shows with all the custom features including a large kitchen island with a beautiful shiplap accent, solid wood soft-close white shaker cabinets, a pantry barn door painted to match the rich accent color throughout, a modern fireplace as the focal point in the living room, and 9-ft ceilings to give the whole house a spacious feel. The primary bedroom includes two walk-in closets and an en-suite complete with a huge tiled shower and two separate vanities with granite countertops and soft close drawers. Each spare room is generously sized. The oversized deck is perfect for entertaining and surrounded by trees to give extra privacy. Conveniently located near the Cannonballer Stadium, Village Park, I-85, shopping and restaurants. This one has so much to offer, schedule your showing today!