Miss your chance on a PLAN 2 in Pennant Square because they quickly sold out? New owners' plans changed so their opportunity is now yours! They paid $1,000 to add a fence GATE around the front patio, $4,000 REFRIGERATOR, $3,000 primary CUSTOM CLOSET, and $2,600 CUSTOM BLINDS installed throughout the home! The most recent Plan 2 sale was just under $396,000 so this listing offers over $10,000 worth of NEW upgrades for just $2,000! Builder feature sheet attached. CORNER UNIT! DOWNTOWN KANNAPOLIS near the CannonBaller stadium, breweries, restaurants and shops! Walk the sidewalk located right next to this unit to meet neighbors for a game of cornhole, putting green competitions or just hang out at the picnic tables under the lighted common area. Transferrable 1-2-10 builder warranty: 1-yr fit & finish, 2-yr mechanical, and 10-yr structural. Pre-drywall AND pre-closing 3rd party inspections were performed. All issues resolved by the builder prior to closing. Buyer agent to verify schools.