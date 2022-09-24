 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $399,900

Beautiful open concept home on a large, fenced corner lot located conveniently near downtown Kannapolis! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a great covered patio that looks out on the fenced back yard and has a two car attached garage. This home also has solar panels that are paid in full and there is no HOA. Make sure to have your agent set an appointment to view this home!

