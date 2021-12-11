 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $405,000

Your dream home is waiting just for you in Kannapolis! The impeccable kitchen has beautiful updated counters and stainless steel appliances. Primary bathroom features a separate tub and shower, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Lush green landscape surrounds this beautiful house. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc
National News

And in the end: A fan's notes on Peter Jackson's Beatles doc

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics