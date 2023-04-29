Nestled in newly finished Trinity Crossing Dev. convenient to I-85, Afton Rdg, Concord Mills, & charming downtown Kannapolis. The natural advantages of single-story living are yours to enjoy in this lovely 3-BR, 2-BA ranch home, situated on one of the largest lots in this quiet, wooded community. Enjoy relaxing forest views from the cozy covered, screened porch. Escape the hustle & bustle of everyday life, exploring the walking trails located near this spacious & private backyard. Within, you'll find an open layout, natural light, & stylish fixtures. Both the living area & master BR are pre-wired for a ceiling fan. The spacious kitchen is gorgeous w/ island layout, granite counters, & plenty of storage space. The LG master suite includes a huge walk-in closet & elegant bath w/ a 40-inch picture window, granite counters, oversized tub & separate shower. 2 more BR are situated between a 2nd full BR & beautiful entry way. Attached 2 car garage. This pristine home is a must see!