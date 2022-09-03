 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $419,900

Beautiful open concept home on a large, fenced corner lot located conveniently near downtown Kannapolis! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a great covered patio that looks out on the fenced back yard and has a two car attached garage. This home also has solar panels that are paid in full and there is no HOA. Make sure to have your agent set an appointment to view this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

Preparations for Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

When you’ve been running the 86th Annual Iredell County Fair sponsored by the Statesville Kiwana’s Club for three decades like Jim Head has, it can get a bit routine as the preparations for the annual agricultural fair get underway.