 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000

Just minutes from downtown Kannapolis sits this home with lots of potential. When you walk in you'll be greeted by a large foyer, and living area. right off the Kitchen is the dining room and all the bedrooms are down the hall adorned with built in bookshelves. In the Finished basement you'll be greeted with a large entertainment space and bar, as well as another full bathroom and very large bonus room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Jan. 13-19

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics