Wow! What an opportunity to own an already built, one year old home in ever popular Trinity Crossing in Northwest Cabarrus! This home has beautiful selections! All neutral and all barely used! This kitchen is gorgeous! HUGE pantry amazing island, perfect for entertaining, beautiful appliances and all open to the large Great Room. There is a great space for a home office and a split bedroom floor plan. Luxury Master suite has everything you would want for easy decorating and a clean look. HUGE walk in closet and good storage throughout. Sit on the patio and enjoy looking out over the woods. Eat off the floor in this unbelievably clean garage! Go for a walk on the neighborhood walking trails and be at Afton Village in just a few minutes. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000
